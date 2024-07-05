Posted in: Anime Expo, Atlus, Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: anime expo 2024, Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio Drops New Trailer At Anime Expo 2024

Check out the latest trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio, as Atlus revealed more about the game's storyline during Anime Expo 2024.

Article Summary Atlus unveils new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio at Anime Expo 2024.

Game release set for October 11, 2024, with an epic fantasy storyline.

Players to explore United Kingdom of Euchronia and partake in royal tournament.

Meet diverse characters facing discrimination, curse, and heavy burdens.

Atlus dropped a brand new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio today, as Anime Expo 2024 fans got a better look at the game during a special panel. This time around the team showcased more from the main storyline of the game during a panel with Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima. The trailer, which you can check out above, gives players an idea about the chaotic start to the game and the kind of world you'll be thrust into. Enjoy the footage as the game will be released on October 11, 2024.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

This is a story of how people must find unity to elect a new king. Our story takes place in The United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the assassination of the king brings chaos and unrest to the land. Then, one fateful day, a magic known only to the king called the Royal Magic is invoked, and the world becomes embroiled in a royal tournament for the throne. In the midst of this, the protagonist, together with his partner, the fairy Galica, must find a way to break the curse that has been placed on the prince, whom the kingdom believes to be dead. To do so, they depart on a journey across the vast land. They will discover that in order to achieve their goal, they must participate in the tournament for the throne, and this great task shall require them to ally with many friends and followers of the various tribes inhabiting the world.

The Protagonist, together with the fairy, Gallica, embarks on a journey to lift the deadly curse placed on his childhood friend, the prince of Euchronia. He is a boy of the elda tribe, branded as a "tainted" people by the state religion who believe they have inherited dangerous and heretical magic. Being so rare among the populous, they are detested and discriminated against throughout the kingdom. Not only a traveling companion, Gallica is the guide who helps the protagonist carry out his mission to save the prince. Although she is too small to participate in battles, her knowledge of magic and ability to sense magla is superior to the protagonist due to her fairy nature. She doesn't mince words, but she is a reassuring ally on his journey.

Strohl is a young man of the Clemar tribe who meets the protagonist in the recruitment center for the State Army. A smart young man with a strong sense of justice, he hails from a noble family. And yet, it seems his circumstances are complicated, as it is rare for a noble to enlist in the army alongside commoners. Hulkenberg is a knight of the Roussainte tribe and a former member of the royal family's Kingsguard who served by the prince's side. Despite her young age, she excelled in the use of various weaponry and was assigned to the personal guard of the prince. But when the prince was attacked, she failed to protect him and set out to wander, carrying the stigma of this failure in her heart. Heismay is a former knight of the eugief tribe. He has acute perception compared to most others, due in part to the eugief trait of being sensitive to sound. With an appearance that differs greatly from other tribes, it's not uncommon for eugiefs to be discriminated against—and it seems Heismay is no exception, his past his own burden to bear.

