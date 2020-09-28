The Xbox team has taken to social media with some fun memes as of late. The latest was an attempt at taking a leak and turning it into a positive, all the while trying to get fans involved in a friendly and funny way. With the next console generation on the horizon with Xbox Series X around the corner, it's more crucial than ever to make sure care is taken to keep smiles on customers' faces whenever possible — especially if that means joining TikTok to see what all the youngsters are into these days.

Xbox's first TikTok video is all about, well, trying to figure out what the first TikTok video should be about. Should it be about the Xbox Series X? Or maybe people want to see the Xbox Series S? The first video ended up exploring the all-digital console instead, with plenty of silly memes like those fans had spent so much time creating ever since the Xbox Series X first debuted. Everyone has their own thoughts on what it looks like, after all.

Microsoft has continued to follow a similar strategy with its social media, tackling memes a good amount of the time. There's a lot to be said about not taking yourself seriously during the start of a console generation. Of course, there's also a lot to be said about not mocking your rival's issues with supplies (like a certain Sony system) and then having your own, where people can't preorder your system.

If you like your memes hot and fresh, it looks like Microsoft is the place to go for now, at least until the Xbox Series X has made it out. That's a bit over a month away by now. We can't wait to get our hands on it.