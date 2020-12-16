More Legends Will Be Added To WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K Games has revealed the next round of DLC characters coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which will include a lot more Legends. The latest set of characters that will be coming to the game between December 23rd and January 20th will include Ric Flair, Sting, Razor Ramone, Diesel, Bret Hart, and Roddy Piper. What's more, the game will be throwing in a new arena for you to fight in with a holiday theme as the Winter Bear Arena will be introduced into the mix of things. The reason we're going to be a little more critical of this is for a few reasons. First, probably very awkward to see Sting added to the game when he's now signed with AEW. Second, this game has not had Sami Zayn in it!!! And won't get him until January 6th?!? What kind of a farce is that? The guy is literally active on the roster and is the current Intercontinental Champion as of when we're writing this article… and he wasn't even a part of the game at launch? This just adds fuel to the fire of what we've been saying that WWE is banking more off its past than the present, which makes it harder for anyone to relate to the current product. Here's the full schedule of when things will be released.

The following WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as new arenas, are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking: Wednesday, December 23: Ric Flair;

Sheamus;

Montez Ford (unlocked);

Sting (unlocked);

Holiday Arena. Wednesday, December 30: Diesel;

Razor Ramon;

Angelo Dawkins (unlocked);

Winter Bear Arena. Wednesday, January 6: Bret Hart;

Sami Zayn (unlocked). Wednesday, January 13: Chad Gable;

Akam (unlocked). Wednesday, January 20: Roddy Piper;

Fandango;

Rezar (unlocked).