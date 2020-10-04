Nintendo Downplays Joy-Con Drift But Warns About Uncharged Batteries

Nintendo has apparently been sending mixed messages about what they care about on the Nintendo Switch this week. We'll start with the Joy-Con Drift issue as Video Game Chronicle is reporting that the company is claiming that the issue isn't a real problem. In fact, Attorneys for the law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D) is trying to get as many people to contact them about their issues with the controllers if they have or are currently experiencing Joy-Con Drift. You can read the full request to the public from a post they made on Reddit, where they claim Nintendo is saying the issue "isn't a real problem" or "hasn't caused anyone any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, the company actually did bring an issue to light that you might not have expected to hear from them. A week ago the company made the post below letting owners know that if they leave the Switch uncharged for over six months, or don't use it enough to where the battery is active, it may not be able to charge again and essentially be dead. Its the same kind of issue people have with USB chargers if they're just charged full of power and rarely used to actually activate the battery. Some of the battery will actually die out if it's not active, which is apparently an issue in the Switch.

It's pretty easily treatable, all you have to do is charge your Switch and use it on a somewhat regular basis so the battery stays active. That doesn't really help any of you with your Joy-Con Drift issues, but its interesting to see the company be proactive about one issue while apparently trying to duck the other issue entirely.