Persona: The Official Cookbook Has Been Released

Taking cues from games in the entire series, Persona: The Official Cookbook has launched with recipies reflecting every title

Dishes include iconic meals like the Rainy Day Mega Beef Bowl and Café Leblanc’s famous curry.

Step-by-step instructions and stunning photos help fans recreate favorite Persona food at home.

Perfect for collectors and gamers, with in-world lore and recipes to boost your Social Links.

Insight Editions has released a new cookbook this month for gamers, as they have partnered with Atlus to release Persona: The Official Cookbook. Written by Jarrett Melendez, the book takes references from every game in the franchise and has turned around recipes that reflect on characters, stories, places, and more. This is everything you would expect from a gamer cookbook with some traditional eats to strange dishes that will make you want to try a little of everything. We have mroe details here as the book is ons ale now for $28.

Persona: The Official Cookbook

Do you have the stats to take on the Rainy Day Mega Beef Bowl Challenge? Are you prepared to face the Cosmo Tower Burger? Find out with Persona: The Official Cookbook, a collection of the most iconic recipes from the Persona franchise. From Tatsumi Port Island to Inaba to Tokyo, experience the incredible meals that bring the series' beloved characters closer together and strengthen them for the fight ahead. Experience your favorite moments captured in mouthwatering recipes—try the Mystery Food X concocted by Yukiko and Chie, try a skewer of juicy fsteak, and learn to create the Master Curry and Master Coffee from the beloved Café Leblanc! With step-by-step instructions and stunning photography, these recipes will boost your skills in no time, preparing you to take on whatever the collective unconscious of humanity has in store for you!

Enjoy the favorite dishes of your favorite characters, such as protein-heavy meals for Akihiko from Persona 3 Reload, steak for Chie from Persona 4 Golden, and a whole banquet feast for the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 Royal! With this book, you won't need Shinjiro's subscription to the monthly "Family Cooking" magazine! Perfect For All Persona Users: With these easy-to-follow, step-by-step directions, you can feel confident sharing recipes with your friends and closest confidantes to raise your Social Links.

With these easy-to-follow, step-by-step directions, you can feel confident sharing recipes with your friends and closest confidantes to raise your Social Links. Proven Format: Featuring 55 recipes with stunning photography, in-world lore, and a stylish presentation to match the game's legendary aesthetic, this book will appeal to fans as a collectible and a tribute to the series.

