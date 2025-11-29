Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: persona5, Persona5: The Phantom X

Phantom Thief Masaki Ashiya Arrives in Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X has a new update out now, as Phantom Thief Masaki Ashiya joins the game with other modes and events

Atlus has released a new update for Persona5: The Phantom X, as Version 2.5 adds Phantom Thief Masaki Ashiya to the game and more. Along with the new 5★ Phantom Thief, the game has launched Season 1 of our its new card game content: Tycoon, as well as new Idol Contracts, additions to two play modes, a login bonus, and more. We have the details below as the update is now live.

Persona5: The Phantom X – Version 2.5

New 5★ Phantom Thief Masaki Ashiya!

The new 5★ Phantom Thief Masaki Ashiya will be featured in the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, where the appearance rate for certain Phantom Thieves is increased. His exclusive 5★ weapon, Spina Sacramenti, can be obtained from Arms Deals: Silent Pistol.

Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts: Swords and Roses! Duration: Until 10:59 PM on Dec 24, 2025 (UTC)

Most Wanted Phantom Thief: 5★ Masaki Ashiya (Code name: Cherish): As an ice-attribute Guardian-role character, Ashiya supports his allies on both offense and defense. He can provide powerful shields and increased Defense to allies, raising their survivability, while also boosting the damage they deal. While he can perform well in any party, pairing him with other ice attribute allies ensures high survivability while allowing him to fully demonstrate his damage support capabilities.

Play Modes

Ranked Match: In Ranked Matches, you'll play three 4-player games. Points and stars are awarded based on the match results, and your Rank is determined based on the number of stars you earn. You can earn Meta Jewels, used for Contracts, and other rewards for increasing your Rank and as season rewards.

In Ranked Matches, you'll play three 4-player games. Points and stars are awarded based on the match results, and your Rank is determined based on the number of stars you earn. You can earn Meta Jewels, used for Contracts, and other rewards for increasing your Rank and as season rewards. Solo Mode: In this mode, you play against the CPU. You can select to play one or three games, and there are three difficulty levels to choose from. Three of the Phantom Thieves that you've unlocked are selected at random as your opponents for the match.

New Event: Super Tycoon! Duration: Until 10:59 PM on Dec 24, 2025 (UTC)

During the event period, you can get exclusive Tycoon Medals by playing Tycoon. Once you collect enough Tycoon Medals, you can trade them for rewards like Meta Jewels and Fortune Revelations.

Ver 2.5 Update Celebration Gift and Login Bonus! Plus, the Persona X-Stream Ver. 2.5 & 2.6 Broadcast Gift! Duration: Until 10:59 PM on Dec 24, 2025 (UTC)

To celebrate the release of the update, a login bonus is now underway. Log in for 7 days during the event period to receive 7 Platinum Tickets, usable in certain contracts. Additionally, we will be sending out 300 Meta Jewels to commemorate the Ver. 2.5 update and another 300 to thank you for watching the official Persona X-Stream Ver. 2.5 & 2.6 broadcast! That means players can get a total of 600 Meta Jewels!

