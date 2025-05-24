Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

RAIDOU Remastered Releases New Highlights Video

Check out the latest video for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, showing off how the modern version will play and look

Article Summary Watch the new RAIDOU Remastered highlights video showing off improved gameplay and features in action.

The classic action RPG returns with enhanced visuals, audio, and revamped controls for modern platforms.

Step into a supernatural detective mystery set in a vibrant, reimagined 1930s Tokyo filled with demons.

Take on the role of Raidou Kuzunoha, summon over 120 demons, and solve a thrilling conspiracy case.

Atlus and SEGA dropped a brand-new trailer this week for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, showing off how the modern version will look and play. This is a good six minute video that shows you everything you need to know, as they delve deep into how they went about remastering the game from the controls and mechanics to make them fit better with modern platforms, as well as an overhaul of the graphics and audio while keeping the spirit of the original. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on June 19, 2025.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

A young heiress approaches the Narumi Detective Agency with a strange request…to kill her. Without any further explanation, the girl is kidnapped. Apprentice detective Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, who moonlights as a Devil Summoner assigned to protect the Capital, is on the case. Raidou investigates all across the city, which includes entering the Dark Realm—a dangerous juncture between the real world and the netherworld where demons abound. Become Raidou Kuzunoha and work with your allied demons to unravel the mysteries that block your path. What was once a missing persons matter soon spirals into a conspiracy that will shake not only the Capital, but the entire nation.

An Enhanced Yet Faithful Remaster: The supernatural action RPG classic returns, now revamped with visual, audio, and combat enhancements for modern consoles while staying true to the original game's style. A brand-new UI, full VO, expanded 3D environments, and more invites both veterans and newcomers alike to a nostalgic and thrilling gameplay experience.

The supernatural action RPG classic returns, now revamped with visual, audio, and combat enhancements for modern consoles while staying true to the original game's style. A brand-new UI, full VO, expanded 3D environments, and more invites both veterans and newcomers alike to a nostalgic and thrilling gameplay experience. A Supernatural Detective Mystery: Channel your inner detective in a gripping, supernatural adventure with a charming cast of complex characters. Uncover the truth behind collusion swirling around the Capital with unexpected twists and turns ahead. Use both your mind and the might of your demons to leave no stone unturned.

Channel your inner detective in a gripping, supernatural adventure with a charming cast of complex characters. Uncover the truth behind collusion swirling around the Capital with unexpected twists and turns ahead. Use both your mind and the might of your demons to leave no stone unturned. A Fantastical Taisho Era Adventure: Navigate the historic streets of a fantastical 1930s era in Tokyo or delve into the haunting Dark Realm where demons lie in wait. With over 120 demons to summon, choose your allies wisely to prevent humanity from being consumed by darkness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!