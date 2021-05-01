Razer Reveals Ultra-Light & Portable Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer showed off a brand new ultra-light and portable wireless gaming mouse this week in the form of the Orochi V2. This version is more of a compact design that was made to be taken anywhere you need it to go, complete with a power system when it can get over 900 hours of use from a single AA battery. The mouse comes equipped with ultra-low-latency Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology and 2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches, just in case you have a preference for gear from the company. It comes in either black or white coloring at $70, but if you want to go the extra mile on design, the Customs website has over 100 different designs for $90. We have more info about it for you here.

For laptop and notebook gamers, transporting high-performance gaming gear can be a challenge, with limited space for peripherals and accessories. The Orochi V2 was designed to deliver gamers a portable, high-performance gaming mouse that is small enough to slip into the pocket or in a carry bag. Razer™ HyperSpeed multi-device support allows gamers to connect their Razer™ Orochi V2 and wireless keyboard to a single USB dongle, saving up an additional USB port for other purposes.

Weighing less than 60 grams (excluding batteries), the Orochi V2's ultra-lightweight design has been created by Razer's expert engineers and honed with the feedback from mouse enthusiasts, to give a symmetrical design, making the Orochi V2 a natural fit for many different grip styles. The tapered ends on the Orochi V2 provide a solid grip for quick, controlled flicks, while a raised back arch ensures a secure palm fit for less fatigue in extended sessions. Topped with a thumb-groove contour for stronger thumb grip and optimized side buttons for ease of access, the Orochi V2 allows users to dial in their focus on both work and play.

"Gamers shouldn't have to sacrifice performance for portability," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Peripherals Business Unit. "The Orochi V2 uses state-of-the-art gaming grade components combined with unique lightweight design features, making it the ideal portable gaming mouse."