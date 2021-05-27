Review: Wyrd Miniatures' Circus Entrance Terrain By Plastcraft

Hey there Wyrdos, hobbyists, role-players, and those interested in tabletop wargaming terrain! We recently got ahold of an interesting acquisition – a small boxed set of circus terrain by Wyrd Miniatures and Plastcraft – and here is what we think of it!

We thought this box would be a bit larger, but given that this sort of terrain is essentially a papercraft set but made with a sturdier plastic material, the size of the box is no surprise. The relevant components are all colorized and no painting is necessary for the set to be a truly cool aesthetic experience.

So, one thing you will certainly need when assembling this wonderful kit is a bit of glue for the sake of the signage and the ticket booth. We found, however, that due to the sloping nature of the side edges of said ticket booth combined with the overall sturdiness of the plastic, that particular item could not be assembled with much ease. We still have yet to put it together, unfortunately, so that sort of deducts some points from the overall quality level of the kit. However, the signs and entrance archway are great for terrain, and the archway doesn't even really need glue to stand upright, which is a plus!

Ultimately, we intend on grabbing the other kits in this series for reasons of wargaming and roleplaying alike. The takeaway is that these are pretty great, even if some of the assembly is a little tough to crack. Do these kits by Wyrd Miniatures and Plastcraft appeal to you? Let us know what you think about them in the comments below!