Rokaplay Announces Lou's Lagoon During Gamescom 2022

Indie developer and publisher Rokaplay revealed their next title at Gamescom 2022 as we're getting the cozy adventure game Lou's Lagoon. In what feels like a game that was heavily influenced by the cartoon TailSpin, you will be the captain of a cargo plane in charge of picking up and delivering cargo and letters to specific locations around multiple islands. You'll be able to meet people in various places, make money delivering items, improve your plane as you go, take up photography, and document things in various locations. But it's not all easy as different places have challenges to get packages where they need to go, giving you a lot of adventures to explore more of what's in the area. The game will be released in 2023 for PC and Switch, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Launch from the sea and take to the skies! Lou's Lagoon is a cosy open world adventure where you make friends and uncover secrets across a gorgeous archipelago. Your uncle Lou left his seaplane delivery service in your hands, so now it's up to you to keep the business afloat – and figure out what happened to Lou. Collect, harvest, fish, craft and trade various goods, then deliver them safely to the individual islands in your trusty seaplane. Customise and strengthen your plane over time, overcoming storms, pirates, and magic in order to reach new islanders. Forge new connections and service your community. You might even fall in love… Secrets lurk in the corners of every island. While completing deliveries, you'll also unearth treasures and find clues about your wacky uncle Lou. Customise your character and style your seaside home!

Explore a lush archipelago brustling with secrets!

Make friends, enemies, and even meet a love interest among the islanders!

Upgrade your trusty seaplane to reach new locations!

Complete deliveries and bring the island back to life!

Customise the difficulty and play at your own pace!