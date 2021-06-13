Sifu Receives An Epic Gameplay Trailer That'll Kick You In The Face

Indie developer Slowclap released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming game Sifu as part of the E3 2021 weekend. This particular trailer will give you a better idea of the kind of rocking kung fu action you'll be experiencing throughout the game, as you'll be clearing a lot of thugs and rival school fighters out of various locations through the art of Kung Fu. The game still doesn't have a release date, all we know is that it's coming to Epic Games Store and PlayStation consoles sometime down the road. Enjoy the trailer!

Sifu tells the story of a young Kung Fu student who has spent their life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of their entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. Hunt down the murderers one by one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the cold hallways of corporate towers. Adaptation and careful positioning are the key to your survival and you must use everything at your disposal to succeed in your life's mission.

Sifu's unique gameplay sits in the crossroads of two established and popular genres, mashing the intensity and timeless thrill of beat em ups with the gripping design of 3D character action games. Set against a detailed backdrop of a fictional Chinese city, you will uncover an ancient mystery via a series of difficult confrontations that will test your skills to their limit. To overcome the odds that are heavily stacked against you, you'll need to rely on your mastery of Kung Fu, and on a magical pendant that will revive you after death. The cost of magic is dear, however, and you will age significantly every time you come back to life: time is the price you will pay for your revenge.

Exquisitely hand-drawn art styles and the muted color palette lend themselves to Kung Fu film classics where themes of revenge and redemption are timeless tales, all perfectly blending with Sloclap's martial arts gameplay expertise, to create a truly unique singleplayer Kung Fu game. Kung Fu is a path for the body and the mind. Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung-Fu. Your family's legacy depends on it.