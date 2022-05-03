Sifu Receives New Content Update To Celebrate Physical Edition

Developer and publisher Sloclap has released a brand new content update into Sifu to celebrate the physical release of the Vengeance Edition. Simply being called the Spring 2022 Content Update, the team has added a number of new features to the game that will enhance your experience. This includes new difficulty settings that are designed to just punish you, an advanced training mode where you can test yourself against any opponent or boss, a new outfit system so you can have the main character dress a few different ways, and a series of quality of life updates and adjustments. You can read the full details below and check out the trailer for it as it is now love for PlayStation and the Epic Games Store.

Players can now choose their difficulty setting in Sifu, including the option to make the game more challenging. Three settings: Student, Disciple and Master determine the weakness of opponents, AI response and how slowly or quickly your character will age in the game, with Disciple being the original difficulty setting for the game.

Two new unlockable outfits debut in today's update as well, with more planned for future updates. Players will be able to select their outfits in the Wuguan. Owners of the Deluxe Edition have been granted one additional outfit selection. And for players who are looking to hone their skills, a new advanced training mode appears today which allows players to train against any enemy archetype or bosses they have defeated in the story. An option to face multiple enemies at once is also included. Dark mode for in-game menus, better mouse and keyboard support, audio updates and improved HUD readability round out just some of the additional enhancements in today's update.

The update celebrates the retail launch of Sifu today as the game makes its way to retail stores around the world where students looking to enact their revenge can now do so with a physical version of Sifu in both its standard and Vengeance Editions from partner and distributor Microids. The Vengeance Edition comes with a 48-page artbook, the complete digital soundtrack composed by Howie Lee, and three beautiful lithographs all encased in a SteelBook® case.