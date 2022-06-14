SPECTRE: The Board Game Is Now Up For Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment has officially put their 007 tabletop game for pre-order as you can get your hands on SPECTRE: The Board Game. This game will be putting you on the side of Jame Bond's greatest threat as 2-4 players will compete to become the new Number One of the global criminal organization. How will you be able to deal with rivals in an organization where your plans are either being subverted by those around you or thwarted by 007 himself? The game is currently being sold for roughly $60, depending on what shop you purchase it from, and will be shipping out to everyone sometime in August. You can check out more about the game along with some images below.

In SPECTRE: The Board Game, which launches in the Spring 2022, players take on the role of one of the many iconic villains from the James Bond film franchise, competing with each other to become SPECTRE's Number One. Are you simply in the game to acquire gold bullion, or are your aspirations more philosophical, safe in the knowledge that the world would be better off with you running it? Each villain has their own plot inspired by films such as Dr. No (1962) and Diamonds Are Forever (1971), driving them along the path to becoming SPECTRE's Number One. No matter how hard you try, 007 is always there, waiting to disrupt your plans and reveal your secrets. SPECTRE: The Board Game features iconic weapons, locations, and characters from the James Bond films. Players will be able to assemble devices, spy on their opponents, blackmail their rivals in order to build their own criminal empire, and strategically deploy their agents around the globe to infiltrate key installations. Players will need to work behind the scenes to develop their nefarious plots and become 007's biggest threat!