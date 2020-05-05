Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Adds New Game Plus In Free Update

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players finally have something more to look forward to after completing the game's single-player adventure. Thanks to a new free update just in time for May 4, 2020, there's a New Game Plus mode as well as a series of additional goodies added to the game.

The New Game Plus mode is called New Journey+, and it lets players who have finished everything the main game has to offer start over again with all of their abilities and earnings from the previous run. Any cosmetics will be available as well as lightsaber upgrades and aesthetics will be up for grabs, too.

In addition to the New Journey+ option, Meditation Training has plenty to offer players as far as a way to cut through waves of enemies over and over again, like a veritable Horde Mode. There's a way to create custom challenges as well, including who's on Cal Kestis's side as well as which enemies he'll square off against. The challenge editor is, in fact, fairly robust, and you can also move enemies around in relation to their position in the field.

On top of the new game modes, players get a new special costume: Cal's Inquisitor outfit, with an Empire-inspired color scheme as well as a red lightsaber to go with it. BD-1 also gets a new skin as well to match. These cool additions should be reason enough for any Star Wars fan celebrating May 4th (May the Fourth be with you!) to hop back into the game and spend some time in it, or t least find all the rest of the secrets they may have missed during their first playthrough.

For the rest of you Star Wars fans out there, be sure to take in all the cool Easter eggs hidden in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It's truly a game for hardcore fans.