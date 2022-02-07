Swords Of Legends Online 2.0 Introduces The Fox Mage

Gameforge has revealed a brand new Mystical Class character coming to Swords Of Legends Online as players can soon play as the Fox Mage. The 2.0 update for the game, which is being called The Firestone Legacy, will officially launch into the game on February 24th, 2022. With it will come a ton of changes and additions to the game, with the Fox Mage being one of the more prominent features. There are still more classes to be revealed, but this is a nice kickoff point leading up to the release. We have more info on the character below and a trailer showing off their skills.

The daughters of the Floral Palace blend the borders of two worlds, with an outward appearance that is half-human, half-fox, owing to the mixed blood of the Firestone clan and spirit foxes that flows within them. As a result of their lineage and cultivating practices, their physical development is slowed to such an extent that most of them remain at a stage somewhere between adolescence and young adulthood. Yet while their appearance remains delicate and youthful, only a fool would underestimate their power.

Fox Mages have a strong connection with nature; for their cultivation, they bury firestones in the ground and plant exotic seeds on top of them. The plants which sprout are highly imbued with soulforce, allowing the Fox Mages to increase their own soulforce and reinforce the barriers of the Floral Palace. Through diligent study of the plants' cycle of growth and decay, they learn to understand the art of self-cultivation, enabling them to enhance their magical powers. A versatile class in combat, the Fox Mage use Twin Branches that were watered with lifeblood as weapons, enhancing them with poisons distilled from flowers and grasses that drive their enemies insane and ultimately kill them. Alternatively, they can channel the power of growth and nature to heal their allies.