Tasks & Rewards For The Johto Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced the addition of a new feature to this week's Johto Celebration Event, which goes live in-game today at 10 AM. A previously unannounced Timed Research, which culminates in an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh, has been added to the event. Let's take a look at the full tasks and rewards to prepare trainers for this Timed Research.

The full questline for the Johto Celebration Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon: 5 Great Balls

Catch 15 Shadow Pokémon: 5 Revives

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 Times: Larvitar Encounter

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 1 Incense, 5000 XP

Page Two

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 2 Max Revives

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 2 Hyper Potions

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 2 Max Potions

Reward: Ho-Oh encounter

The Ho-Oh encountered through this Timed Research will have the exclusive move of Earthquake, formerly only available through last year's Johto Throwback Timed Research. This is a Ground-type move that will give Ho-Oh, as a Fire/Flying-type species, some decent coverage.

Trainers won't have to rush to complete this during the event. The availability of the Timed Research will extend past the end of the Johto Celebration Event, and will not disappear until Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at 8 PM. Due to the recurring Team GO Rocket balloons, this will be possible to complete even for players not paying for Rocket Radars who are doing the event from home.

Also, note that while Niantic called this a Team GO Rocket-themed Timed Research, this is not the formerly monthly Team GO Rocket Special Research. The Ho-Oh at the end of this questline will not come from a Giovanni battle and it will not be a Shadow Ho-Oh. We don't have any word on when the Rocket Research will return. Niantic's last comment on the topic was given in early Fall 2020, when they said that there would be no additional Rocket Research in 2020. Perhaps, once the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event wraps up, the region-themed events will finish leaving room for some Team GO Rocket trouble.