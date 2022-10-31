The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark Reveals Last DLC

Spooky Doorway and Akupara Games have finally revealed the last DLC for The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark. The final piece of the puzzle will be added to the creepy but fun adventures you solve cases with your cop sidekick that revolve around the paranormal and demonic. All within your city that seems to be under some sort of creepy siege every now and again. The content is available right now for you to download and play as you're getting three new cases at your disposal to sift through. You can check out the latest trailer for them below along with more info from the devs about what's been included.

"The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is a serial adventure game where you help a duo of investigators crack supernatural cases in the city of Twin Lakes. Whether it's a noise complaint due to ritual-performing neighbors or Mothman loitering around porch lights, Detective McQueen and his sidekick, Officer Patrick Dooley are just a text box away! Point, click, or tap your way through nine cases as you get to the bottom of each mystery. Follow three separate adventures in this new case, that puts you against sinister sirens, tech-savvy pharaohs, and ghastly gang members. With Detective McQueen and his trusty sidekick, Officer Patrick Dooley taking a… much-needed vacation from the paranormal, Raxa, The Brightside Division, and The Bloodwolves do their darndest to keep Twin Lakes safe."

Nine unique cases, the likes of which you've never seen before (not a guarantee)

Uses both pointing and clicking technology

Music from Thomas O'Boyle, a totally-living composer, definitely not undead

Photo-Realistic* Pixel Rendering (*Depends on your definition of photo-realism)

1 mail-in rebate per customer on exorcism services for hauntings resulting from play

A brief recap of the events of "The Darkside Detective" for anyone who hasn't played it and doesn't want to