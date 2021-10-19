The Invincible Releases A New Chilling Trailer For Halloween

Steward Industries decided to drop a new trailer for The Invincible that comes off a bit haunting, just in time for the haunting season. The trailer features in-game alpha footage, so we're not looking at the final product, but it looks great for an unfinished game. We don't get a ton related to the story, but we get enough to where being creeped out is an understatement when you see a man breathing perfectly fine on a planet with no atmosphere. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released sometime in 2022.

The Invincible is a first-person Sci-Fi thriller set in a retro-future timeline. Waking up as a space scientist on a hostile planet, you embark on a mysterious mission to find the missing crew of your spaceship. Survival is a matter of your correct choices, taken whilst uncovering the secrets of the planet, bigger than anyone thought. You are a scientist onboard an interstellar scientific expedition, suddenly thrown into a life-or-death rescue mission.

Landing on a planet Regis III you have to find the missing crew members using some advanced space equipment, whilst relying on your brains and instincts to survive on the planet which quickly occurs to be unwelcoming. Soon you'll discover that Regis III holds terrifying secrets which are uncovered while you're piecing together the fate of your crew. And as you delve deeper into the mystery, you realise that perhaps you are not alone and that some places like this planet are better left untouched. But it's too late to turn back.