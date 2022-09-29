The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds New Characters & More

Netmarble has added a new update into The King Of Fighters AllStar this week, bringing in new characters to the mix and more. The three new additions to the roster are XV Ω. Rugal, XV Omega Rugal, and 03 Duo Ron, each one bringing their own special skills to the game that make them formidable opponents. Plus a number of additions that will change a bit of the gameplay and give you new challenges to experience. You can read the full update details below.

Omega Rugal Crafting Event: Players can obtain the Omega Rugal Token by participating in the Challenge Dungeon: Boss Showdown (Omega Rugal), Challenge Dungeon: Delta and Omega, Delta and Omega Relay Bingo, and Autumn Celebration, Training Season! Login bonus. The Token can be exchanged for the new fighter XV Omega Rugal.

Players can obtain the Omega Rugal Token by participating in the Challenge Dungeon: Boss Showdown (Omega Rugal), Challenge Dungeon: Delta and Omega, Delta and Omega Relay Bingo, and Autumn Celebration, Training Season! Login bonus. The Token can be exchanged for the new fighter XV Omega Rugal. Autumn Celebration, Training Season! Login bonus: Starting today through October 13th, players can receive the Omega Rugal Token, Soul Selection Box and Rare Enhancement Hammer during this promotional period.

Starting today through October 13th, players can receive the Omega Rugal Token, Soul Selection Box and Rare Enhancement Hammer during this promotional period. Rush Dungeon (Constraints of Power and Time Rush Event): Comprising 3 stages (up to five rounds per stage), players can obtain Rush Coins by clearing the Rush Dungeon. These coins can be exchanged for various rewards including the Omega Rugal set cards and Awaken Exp at the Exchange Shop.

Comprising 3 stages (up to five rounds per stage), players can obtain Rush Coins by clearing the Rush Dungeon. These coins can be exchanged for various rewards including the Omega Rugal set cards and Awaken Exp at the Exchange Shop. EX Event Codex: Players can earn a new EX fighter and earn rewards such as the Imprint Stone based on Fighter growth progress. This latest King Of Fighters AllStar update adds several new playable characters including: XV Ω. Rugal (Green Element / Attack Type): Leader Skill : Increases [Extreme] Fighter's ATK by 50% and Critical Rate by 10%. Special Skill : Enters [Fury] state for 7 seconds upon using an Active Skill – this deals Physical DMG equal to 200% of ATK to the target every time a skill lands (Cooldown: 7 seconds). Critical DMG increases by 15% for 5 seconds upon landing an attack (up to 5 stacks).

(Green Element / Attack Type): XV Omega Rugal (Blue Element / Defense Type) Leader Skill : Increases [Defense type] Fighter's ATK equal to its 85% DEF. Special Skill : Provides a 40% chance to reset Active Skill Cooldown upon landing [Desperate Ray] (Cooldown: 12 seconds) while also decreasing the Active Skills cooldown by 100% in [Auto] state (Ultimate Move is unavailable).

(Blue Element / Defense Type) 03 Duo Ron (Purple Element / Defense type) Leader Skill: Increases [Temporal Mystery] Fighter's ATK by 65% while decreasing Tag Cooldowns by 2 seconds. Special Skill: Decreases the target's ATK SPD by 90% for 4 seconds upon landing a Critical Hit (Cooldown: 9 seconds). [PVP Exclusive] Reflects 20% of DMG received for 5 seconds when attacked (Cooldown: 13 seconds)

