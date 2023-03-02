These Doomed Isles: The First God Announced For April Experience These Doomed Isles: The First God before the main game is released as this free title will be released in April.

Fireshine Games and Triplevision Games revealed These Doomed Isles: The First God will be released for free on PC this April. The game will serve as a free prologue to the primary game, which has yet to be given a launch date, but we know will be coming to Early Access on Steam sometime this year. You'll be able to essentially start your journey with the civilization as the first god to interact with the humans below. As a bit of an incentive, any progress made within this prologue can also be carried over to the main game by transferring your save data whenever it comes out. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait to see what date this prologue will be released.

"These Doomed Isles: The First God invites players to wield the might of Cernunnos, the Celtic god of nature, as they grow their empire and lead their civilization to victory against waves of invaders and mythological creatures. Craft your deck to place forests, mountains, buildings, and more, bringing the world to life with powerful cards, relics, and miracles in the official prologue to this strategic, settlement-building roguelike. Raise land and build a settlement for your followers while wielding Cernunnos' power to rain down meteors on invaders or strike fear into them with lightning. Build your empire and provide your followers with resources while stacking up powerful status effects to conquer your enemies and defend against incoming attacks."

"Available later this year, These Doomed Isles will initially launch with three gods and civilizations, each with unique playstyles, aesthetics, and abilities; over 20 enemy types and ten bosses to slay; and over 250 cards to help build your empire. Improve your godly power and test your might against increasingly challenging enemies over 15 ascension levels, and discover more than 30 relics and curses to ensure every run feels different."