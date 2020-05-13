This Weekend, Try The Free Animal Crossing x Tetris 99 Event

Two worlds are about to collide on your Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing and Tetris. Thanks to the upcoming Tetris 99 x Animal Crossing event happening at the end of the week through next Monday, you can enjoy a fun Maximus Cup featuring everyone's favorite animal villagers.

From 12 a.m. PT on Friday until 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, Tetris 99 will be holding a Maximus Cup event decorated with Animal Crossing characters and graphics. You need to acquire 100 event points while playing during that time to earn the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme. You might need to grind for a bit to be successful, but it's well worth the time.

That's because the theme also includes the fun Animal Crossing leaf logo for players who are eliminated from the game as well as tetromino pieces that are decorated with fruit, fossils, bugs, and more. It's a fun way to reskin a familiar game and get puzzle fans into the fun. Two very popular games coming together is an event you certainly won't want to miss.

If you're interested in playing, you don't need to own Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You do need to download the free-to-play Tetris 99, however. Luckily, it's a free Tetris battle royale. To take part in the event, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. That part will cost you, but you can always take part in a free trial.

Be sure to let us know if you try out the event. Tetris 99 can be a fickle mistress, so don't be discouraged if you have to keep trying to nab the 100 points. It can be difficult your first few times out especially, but practice makes perfect. You'll get there, just don't throw your Switch in frustration because that won't help anything. Not, uh, like I know that from experience or anything.