Prepare for one of the big nightmare aliens to chase after you as the Weeping Angels return in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins. Maze Theory will be bringing back the nightmarish creatures in an all-new gaming adventure for both PC on Steam and for mobile on iOS and Android. Working with the BBC and bringing back a few of The Doctor's allies, it will be up to you to figure out what they're up to on your device and how to stop them. You can pre-register for the game now at the link above as it will be released on March 19th. For now, we have more store details below along with the trailer.

Following their encounter with the Tenth Doctor, the Weeping Angels were trapped in the basement of Wester Drumlins. That is, until now…Merciless as ever, the Weeping Angels are back with a vengeance. Will you be able to uncover the truth and avoid their clutches? Now that the Weeping Angels have the power to infiltrate technology, no device is safe… Developed by the award-winning studio Kaigan Games (Sara Is Missing, SIMULACRA), Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins thrusts players into a dark mystery amidst a series of sinister events occurring at Wester Drumlins, a decrepit and supposedly uninhabited house in London. Building on the iconic Doctor Who episode "Blink", all is not what it seems as ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood (played by Ingrid Oliver) enlists the player's aid in tackling a familiar and lethal foe. Filmed in London and Cardiff, the game sees players interacting with a mysteriously discarded phone in order to uncover its secrets and that of its former owner. Blurring the line between live-action footage and gameplay, players will need to piece together clues and work with Petronella Osgood to trace connections to the first horrific encounter within Wester Drumlins.