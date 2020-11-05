What Is The Best Moveset For Tyranitar In Pokémon GO?

You might have a powerful Pokémon, but it's not going to pull its weight in raids if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Tyranitar's possible moves are in Pokémon GO and what this Rock/Dark-type creature's best moveset is for raids.

Tyranitar's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Bite (Dark-type)

Iron Tail (Steel-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)*

* Smack Down is a legacy move, which means that it is not available through normal Fast TMs or evolution during normal circumstances. It's the Community Day Move, which means that the only way to obtain it is by either evolving a Larvitar or Pupitar all the way up to Tyranitar during a December Recap Community Day or using an Elite Fast TM.

Tyranitar's available Charged Attacks include:

Crunch (Dark-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Through Team GO Rocket Grunts, a Purified Tyranitar can have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Return, and a Shadow Tyranitar can have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Frustration. Neither of these are recommended to keep on your Pokémon.

Now, our recommendation.

Normally, we will suggest one moveset for each species in Pokémon GO with a bit of extra information added, such as what a great move would be to use if you were to unlock a second Charged Attack. However, Tyranitar is a special case because it is an essential Rock-type attacker and an essential Dark-type attacker. We suggest that players power-up two Tyranitars to have one of each type. The official suggest for the best Tyranitar moveset in Pokémon GO is:

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch) for a Dark-type attacker

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge) for a Rock-type attacker.

However, if you have only one Tyranitar, the absolute best bet would be to focus on its double Rock-type moves, with Crunch added as an unlocked second Charged Attack for:

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch)