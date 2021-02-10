WWE 2K Battlegrounds Reveals DLC Content Through End Of March

2K Games revealed the next round of DLC characters coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, revealing everything coming to the end of March. Yet again it seems like the focus will be primarily on Legends as the vast majority of them will be previous wrestlers. A grand total of six wrestlers make up the current roster additions while 18 more will be wrestlers from previous eras. Some of those names include Paige, Mustafa Ali, Lana, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Doink the Clown, Mr. Perfect, The British Bulldog, Big Boss Man, and Mr. McMahon.

By the way, we're usually not down to criticize the look and appearance of some of the characters in the game since they're meant to be exaggerated, but this latest batch has got some design issues. Take a look at the image of Mr. perfect above, who looks sunburned on the face, as well as Doink The Clown down below who has a really bad afro wig and a bit more of a gut than we remember him having. If anyone on the team has some time to make an update patch for those, they could use just a little bit of work before they get added to the game.

Wednesday, February 10: Mr. McMahon;

Gran Metalik (unlocked);

Mojo Rawley (unlocked). Wednesday, February 17: Mr. Perfect;

Doink the Clown;

Vader;

Sonya Deville (unlocked). Wednesday, February 24: Paige;

Cactus Jack;

Mustafa Ali (unlocked);

Tucker (unlocked). Wednesday, March 3: Ricky Steamboat;

British Bulldog;

Maryse (unlocked);

Big Boss Man (unlocked). Wednesday, March 10: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart;

Earthquake;

Tamina (unlocked);

Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (unlocked). Wednesday, March 17: Typhoon;

The Brian Kendrick;

Lana (unlocked). Wednesday, March 24: Curtis Axel;

Alundra Blayze;

Bo Dallas (unlocked);

WWE 2K Battlegrounds WrestleMania 37 Arena (unlocked).