WWE 2K22 Releases The Whole Dam Pack DLC

2K Games has released a brand new DLC pack for WWE 2K22, as you can now get The Whole Dam Pack for PC and console right now. Depending on the kind of fan you are, this is probably either the greatest pack for this version of the game or one of the worst DLC's they've put together. It all kind of depends on your taste as they've included two celebrities in Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly as playable characters. With them comes HOF superstar Rob Van Dam looking at his ECW best, four more wrestlers with three NXT additions, and LA Knight, who… last we checked, is still serving as a manager and isn't even called LA anymore as he's Max Dupri. So clearly, this DLC was made a while ago, and no one at WWE thought it would be wise to keep his name on TV to match the game or told 2K to fix it. We're sure that will come in a patch somewhere down the line. Anyway, here's more info on the pack.

The Whole Dam Pack brings a pop culture flair with two charismatic guests: musician, actor, fashion icon, and WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, alongside social media dynamo, boxer, and entrepreneur Logan Paul. Both stars have history with WWE, as MGK performed at WrestleMania XXVIII and later ran afoul of WWE Superstar Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw, while Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a match at WrestleMania 38, having previously appeared at WrestleMania 37, and on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown multiple times. One of the most exciting stars in WWE history, Rob Van Dam made a name for himself in ECW, capturing the ECW World Championship, World Television Championship and twice winning the World Tag Team Championship. Making his way to WWE, RVD would utilize his acrobatic martial arts offense and breathtaking Five Star Frog Splash finisher to add to his title collection, becoming a WWE Champion, six-time Intercontinental Championship, four-time Hardcore Champion, European Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and WWE Hall of Famer. Rounding out the pack and making their WWE 2K franchise debuts are the loud-mouthed LA Knight, WWE's first-ever female Chinese Superstar Xia Li, the towering Commander Azeez and the carefree "Warrior of the Sun" Sarray.