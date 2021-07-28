Wyrd Games Reveals Prof. Von Schtook's Alternate Title In Malifaux

Wyrd Games, the tabletop game designers responsible for bringing us such wargames as MalifauxThe Other Side, as well as the Through the Breach role-playing game, has been quite occupied in creating alternative "titles" for their Master models within Malifaux's third edition. So far, we have covered all titles shown so far, including those revealed for Sonnia Criid and Kirai Ankoku, who are being featured in the starter box for The Other Side, as well as Asami Tanaka and The Dreamer. All of these Masters have been of entirely different factions so far. However, Wyrd has revealed a new one just today, that is a Resurrectionist just like Kirai.

The art for Prof. Von Schtook, Stargazer, an alternate title for Von Schtook, a Resurrectionists Master for Malifaux's third edition, by Wyrd Games.
Professor Von Schtook's alternate title was revealed in a "Waldo's Weekly" article on Wyrd Games' website on July 28th. Therein, besides showing us amazing and macabre art, Wyrd has given us a look at Von Schtook's card and mechanics, and how they shift from him being a summoner to being a Master specializing in debuffs against enemies and, simultaneously, supportive buffs for allied models.

The front and back faces of the stat card for Prof. Von Schtook, Stargazer, an alternate title for Von Schtook within the third edition of Malifaux, a wargame by Wyrd Games.
Finally, mainly to show that these alternate titles for Malifaux actually have their own renders and will be turned into miniatures, Wyrd Games has given us players a really cool treat in the form of the render for Prof. Von Schtook, Stargazer. The model for Von Schtook even comes complete with the aforementioned "Headless Helper" as part of the complete form of the overall model. Let's take a look!

The 3-D render of the eventual model for Prof. Von Schtook, Stargazer, an alternate title for Von Schtook within the third edition of Malifaux, a wargame by Wyrd Games.
This model looks eerie as all heck, and we are here for it! But what do you think? Will alternate titles for Malifaux's many Masters be a boon or an issue for Wyrd Games' flagship game? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!

