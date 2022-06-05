Guidance: Sci Fi Thriller Receives June 17th VOD Release In US

Good Deed Entertainment has announced a release date for Guidance in the U.S. on VOD platforms, including Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, XFinity Cable, and more. The film's director is Neysan Sobhani, and the cast includes Sun Jia (Han Miao), Harry Song (Mai Zi Xuan), and Francesco Chen (Su Jie).

In the not-too-distant future, humanity slowly rebuilds itself a decade after The Great War. Believing that the ability to lie is the root cause of the devastating conflict, a tech entrepreneur creates a pill containing a nanotechnology app known as "Guidance" that allegedly will make everyone more enlightened. Once swallowed, an A.I. "installs" in the person's nervous system and aids their ability to detect deception in other people, among other enhancements.

A young couple goes on a weekend retreat to the countryside, and they begin to use Guidance. However, recent events have potentially compromised their trust in one another. With the tech in their bodies, the couple tries to subvert Guidance in the hopes of saving their relationship before it's too late.

Writer/Director Sobhani is an award-winning writer and director making short films, and now his feature debut, Guidance, in Asia. Raised in Asia and North America and at times officially stateless, his identity was shaped by the diverse places he lived, having fled war and conflict twice while young.

As a diaspora filmmaker, Sobhani's films have flavors of Asian and Western cinema, with his short films appearing in over 40 international film festivals around the world. Reframing audience perceptions of Chinese films through a blended genre approach, his feature film, Guidance (2021), was released in cinemas across China in late 2021. The film arrives in the United States on-demand on multiple platforms on June 17th.