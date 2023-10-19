Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, halloween, Halloween Kills, horror, john carpenter

John Carpenter Reveals His Favorite David Gordon Green Halloween Film

The man responsible for the always iconic Halloween franchise is revealing which film from the new trilogy is his current favorite.

When you have an expansive franchise like Halloween, it's natural to have a favorite – or at least one that you gravitate to in times when genre comfort is needed. But with three recent installments, there's obviously a lot of new Halloween content to add to the debate. Now, the creator of the horror classic is sharing which film he prefers from the new trilogy, and as expected, he's proven to have incredible taste.

Halloween Creator John Carpenter Reveals His Favorite (Modern) Installment

During a New York Comic Con panel, Halloween originator John Carpenter (who also recently dropped this Barbie-related gem) discussed the recent Halloween trilogy, where he admitted he has a favorite. So, which modern Halloween film is Carpenter's go-to title? According to Screen Rant, he explained, "I love the director, David, he's great. He wrote the screenplay with several other people, including Danny McBride, the comedian, who's a really terrific writer, and I love what he did with it. Plus, they paid me to be an associate producer, which is really a bull— [position]. Then I scored the soundtrack with my son, so that was a lot of fun; we had a blast. The cast and crew were great, and I loved Halloween Kills. That was my favorite of the trilogy."

While recently discussing the Halloween franchise during a podcast appearance, David Gordon Green discussed his feelings about the trilogy and its divisive ending by explaining, "Halloween 3 [Halloween Ends], for example. Very divisive. People can feel the way they want to do. I was so excited to tell that story. I'm thrilled with the outcome of it. So, as far as I got to check the boxes…on my bucket list of creations, I got to do it. It has its challenges in the universe, but so be it. … And if you're comfortable as an artist with that, and that's enough, you're okay."

The rights for the Halloween franchise have been reported up for grabs (with television and film rights), but we're pretty sure it's only a matter of time before Halloween is revived for more masked carnage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!