Scream Co-Director References the Importance of Scream 6

Scream started off the year with quite a bang, becoming the most successful slasher film in several years, and successfully reintroducing the world to the timeless horrors of Ghostface. Firstly, by bringing back the beloved legacy characters, and secondly, still managing to proplet set up a "next-generation," aiding the fifth installment's ability to be perceived as a near-perfect step towards an expansion of the Scream legacy.

After raking in over $100 million worldwide and tons of positive buzz, the Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group team unsurprisingly announced a sequel (making this Scream 6, though the title remains unknown.) As of now, the film has only confirmed to enlist Courtney Cox to return, though, given the plethora of survivors, there's a solid chance we'll encounter a healthy lineup of survivors moving forward.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Scream's directorial duo Radio Silence teased the pressures of following up their success with more Ghostface terrors. Scream co-director Tyler Gillett explains to the publication, "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations. And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies that it's all up for grabs at this point."

Fans are already eagerly anticipating any and all plot details. With Gillett's comments about everything being "up for grabs," there's no doubt that Scream 2 (2023) will continue to riddle its passionate fandom with nerve-wracking anxiety as they're fairly accustomed to coping with.

The only news that has been revealed thus far is that the script has already been written (revealed via Courtney Cox in a podcast interview with Marc Malkin), with plans to shoot this June in Canada – and a release date that's confirmed for March 31, 2023.

After more than ten years of waiting between Scream 3-4 and another decade of waiting between Scream 4-5, it's nice to see a hasty sequel after the wonderful results of Scream 2 in 1997.

Are you excited to see the franchise alive and thriving once more?