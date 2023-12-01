Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Beast, kelsey grammer, marvel, mcu, the marvels, x-men

The Marvels: [SPOILERS] Suggests That He'll Return To The Role

The actor behind that big cameo in The Marvels recently suggested his character could be returning in a much larger capacity.

Article Summary Actor hints at a bigger role in MCU after Marvels cameo, teasing the character's return.

[SPOILER] hopes to reprise the role, highlighting character's cultural impact.

Brie Larson hints at Captain Marvel's character development and future in Marvels.

The Marvels unites Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau to save the universe.

At this point, everyone is aware of The Marvels' cameo that (kind of) linked the past to the present for several characters obtained after the Disney and Fox merger. But when you really think about the avenues Marvel could take next, there's also a chance that this brief easter egg was simply an attempt to give a nod to stories that came before the current MCU. However, the actor behind this aforementioned cameo now suggests that this could be more than just a brief return…

Will Beast Return to the MCU with Other Familiar Faces?

When speaking to The Wrap about getting the chance to return to the current MCU under his role as the iconic X-Men member known as Beast, actor Kelsey Grammer teases, "It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to. [I was] very pleased [by the response of the recent cameo]. A lot of people got in touch [with him]. I've always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I'm delighted Beast is back and hope he's back in a real way."

He also isn't the first actor from The Marvels to suggest that they might have some insight into their character's futures, with Brie Larson recently saying, "I don't want Marvel to come for me. But there is something. There is definitely something to answer your question that I would want to say, but I am not going to. I think there is still so much inside of Carol. I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been, and I really loved that for her. I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her. So I think that there is just so much more to go."

The Marvels official plot summary: "Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

The Marvels is in theaters now.

