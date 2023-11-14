Posted in: Horror, Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites, the conjuring: the devil made me do it, the nun II

The Conjuring Director Explains Where The Nun II Mid-Credits Came From

The director of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II explains where the Nun's mid-credits sequence came from.

Article Summary Director Michael Chaves reveals unseen Conjuring footage in The Nun II mid-credits.

The Nun II's mid-credits scene teases return of the Warrens in The Conjuring universe.

Chaves discusses the on-going development of The Conjuring 4 and potential crossovers.

Anticipation builds for The Conjuring: Last Rites' finale with a mysterious bang.

As of now, it's been said that the fourth installment of The Conjuring franchise is actively in development, with the Warrens getting closer and closer to their cinematic return. And during the mid-credits sequence in The Nun II, fans are given a brief glimpse of the duo ahead of the fourth film – however, the footage wasn't actually shot for The Nun II or The Conjuinrg: Last Rites. Here's what we know!

So, Where Did the Mid-Credits Scene from The Nun II Come From?

When speaking to Collider about The Nun II and its crossover mid-credits sequence, director Michael Chaves divulged, "What's so funny is up until this junket, I thought I had fooled everyone. It was footage from [The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It], and I had cut it out. I think we had shown it to one test audience, and beyond that, no one had seen it…But I thought I was so smart, and I thought I fooled everyone. [Laughs] It's like, 'No one's gonna know what this is from. This is gonna be great.'"

While previously talking about what comes next for The Conjuring franchise, director Michael Chaves noted, "I think that they're still writing it [The Conjuring 4]. They're still working on it. There's definitely The Conjuring: Last Rites is coming. And in terms of the exorcism of Maurice, that's always been a center, a cornerstone marker in the timeline, and I think it's up to interpretation. It's also, I think there's a lot of things that need to align, so it could go a couple different ways. As an audience member, I would 100% see [a crossover of all Conjuring demons]. I couldn't give away what I know about what's being developed, but I know that they're going to end with a bang. I know that a great finale is being planned for Last Rites, and as to what or who's in it … I don't want to give away any spoilers."

Do you think we'll see more of the Warrens and Valek in the next entry of The Conjuring franchise?

