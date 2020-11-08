Triggered Director Alastair Orr on His Crazy Suicide Vest Puzzle Movie

In this episode, Jason chats with Alastair Orr, director of the thriller/action/horror film Triggered, which releases On Digital and On Demand on November 6, 2020. Triggered stars Sean Cameron Michael (Black Sails, The Mummy), Liesl Ahlers (Friend Request, Daylight) and Reine Swart (The Lullaby, Detour). The film was directed by Alastair Orr (House on Willow Street, Indigenous) and written by David D. Jones, making his feature screenwriting debut.

The plot is a sort of hyperactive Saw puzzle. According to the producers:

Nine friends, all harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up with SUICIDE BOMBS strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help – until they discover they can 'take' one another's time by killing each other.

Orr, who was calling in from South Africa, talked about the process of shooting the film there with an unknown cast and a crew willing to jump in and do whatever job was called for at the time. He also talked about how he chose the project, saying he wanted something that would feel visceral and pulse-pounding, creating a conundrum for the characters that was immediate– no philosophical conversations needed or allowed.

