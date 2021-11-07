Vampires In Media Panel Asks Why Does The Vampire Keep Returning?

Supernatural authors Christopher Farnsworth (Blood Oath), Leanna Renee Hieber (Spectral City), Charles R. Rutledge (Dracula's Ghost), and Jim Towns (Bloodsucker City) sat down for a Day of the Dead panel on the endurance of the vampire myth in media. The question raised was why the vampire myth persists and keeps coming back. The writers particularly spent time on favorite versions of the most famous vampire character, Dracula, and other majors like Barnabas Collins of Dark Shadows, Carmilla, and of reckoning with the long shadow cast by Twilight. Everyone came from a slightly different perspective, with Farnsworth writing best-selling, politically-infused vampire-hero Blood Oath novels, Hieber keeping close to her Victorian literary roots in Spectral City, Rutledge focusing on potboiler adventures with his Doctor-Strange-like Carter Decamp novels, and Jim Towns going gory and dark with his Bloodsucker City.

The event was hosted by Castle Bridge Media on the date of the release of Bloodsucker City.

Listen here:

Watch the panel on YouTube:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Vampire Panel – What Kind of Vampire are You? – Authors Discuss Vampires in Media (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj3vDIAfLPI)

Find the authors:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The newest Volume is Thinly Veiled: the '70s, a collection of horror stories based on 70s TV and movies. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His next book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.