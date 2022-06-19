You Are Not My Mother: BTS Exclusive Clip Of Horror-Thriller Film

An exclusive clip is here for the upcoming horror-thriller, You Are Not My Mother, arriving on June 21st from Magnolia Home Entertainment under the Magnet label. From award-winning writer and director Kate Dolan, the horror-thriller arrives on Blu-Ray™, DVD, and On-Demand on June 21.

Starring Carolyn Bracken ("Dublin Murders"), IFTA Award nominee Ingrid Craigie ("Blood"), and Dublin International Film Festival Discovery Award winner Hazel Doupe (Kathleen Was Here), You Are Not My Mother takes viewers on a frightening, yet authentic coming-of-age journey through the dark history of the folks in Ireland.

"It's the week before Halloween and Char's (Doupe) mother, Angela (Bracken), has suddenly disappeared, leaving only her car behind. When she returns home without explanation the following evening, it becomes clear to Char and her grandmother, Rita (Craigie), that Angela's behavior has become increasingly frightening, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force. When Halloween arrives, Char realizes that she is the only one who can save her mother, even if it means potentially losing her forever."

You Are Not My Mother, which debuted at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival as an official 'Midnight Madness' selection, challenges the mental health discussion by showcasing the deeper issues underneath the mental health stigma in Ireland and modern society as a whole. The exclusive clip for the film goes into the story behind this folk-horror with discussions from editing and even some cast about the universal language of the genre and what they hope audiences can take from it all. Find out what happens when You Are Not My Mother arrives on Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on June 21 from Magnolia Home Entertainment under the Magnet Label.

Release Details

Street Date: June 21, 2022

Digital Availability: Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, and more

Run Time: 93 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

SRP: $29.98 (Blu-Ray), $26.98 (DVD)

Catalog: 11771 (Blu-Ray), 11764 (DVD)