New Ghostbusters Twinkies Coming To Stores Soon From Hostess

Ghostbusters fans may have to wait even longer for Afterlife to hit theaters, but that doesn't mean that you cannot find items in your grocery store to tide you over. Hostess will again have a new kind of Twinkies to help celebrate the film. Dubbed "Munch Madness" after the…interesting monster we got a peek at this week, the Twinkies will have a blue filling that is fruit-flavored. I personally have not had a Twinkie in at least two decades, but I have been assured that the last Ghostbusters Twinkies from 2016 that were green were good, so…hopefully, these are too? The box is down below.

Ghostbusters Fans Are Starved For Content

"Hostess Ghostbusters Twinkies need no introduction. Live Your Mostess with one sweet bite at a time of creamy, cakey, golden goodness. These treats aren't just for dessert. They're perfect for picking up on your way out the door or grabbing one to enjoy a quiet moment. Individually wrapped for freshness and convenience."

10 Twinkies® individually wrapped for convenience

Golden sponge cake Twinkies® with a blue, creamy filling

Enjoy a quick pick-me-up by yourself or with your kids. The Busters have a long tradition of food product tie-ins, from Twinkies to cereal and, of course, Ecto-Cooler. Here's hoping that we get a re-release of that again, as the last time that hit stores for the first time in years, I was never able to find any. There are some homemade recipes for it, but it doesn't taste the same at all. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, and Annie Potts, opens in theaters on November 11th. However, these Twinkies should be appearing in stores and online any day now since they were tied to the original release date in March.