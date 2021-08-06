Metallica Launching Their Own Podcast, Looking Back At The Black Album

Metallica will be launching their own podcast in association with Amazon later this year. The first eight episodes will be a comprehensive look at the making of The Black Album, which turns 30 this year. The band was already releasing a huge meg-box set of the album full of outtakes, BTS bits, and lots more, and a tribute album for charity. Now, you can add this to the pile. The band announced the podcast through social media, wherein a clip drummer Lars Ulrich declares that The Black Album was "the right combination of songs, the right combination of producer with the right combination of desire, tenacity, lineup of ideas." James Hetfield added: "The insanity that we do just to keep our own sanity — people identify with it. And the fact that they know they're not alone, and we know that we're not alone, is what makes it all happen for me."

Metallica Could Have A Pretty Compelling Podcast, That's For Sure

"The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. It's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first #1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a 4-week run at #1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles — "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Wherever I May Roam," and "Sad But True" — fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status. The album's reception from the press was similarly charged, building over the years from the top 10 of the 1991 Village Voice Pazz & Jop national critics poll to becoming a constant presence in the likes of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. The album's impact and relevance continue to grow—as proven by one indisputable fact: The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years."

The Metallica Podcast is coming soon. You can subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts.