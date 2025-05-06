Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, godzilla

Smell Like a Monster with Dr. Squatch New Godzilla x Kong Collab

The fury of the MonsterVerse is coming to your shower as Dr. Squatch debuts their latest collaboration with Godzilla x Kong

Article Summary Dr. Squatch launches a new Godzilla x Kong soap collection inspired by the latest MonsterVerse film.

Godzilla Grit features smoked paprika, sand, and sea salt for a powerful, monstrous clean.

Kong Krush blends bergamot, nutmeg, and incense for a bold, earthy jungle-inspired scent experience.

Soaps are available as singles, 2-packs, or 4-packs exclusively on the Dr. Squatch website for a limited time.

Dr. Squatch has built a reputation for crafting natural, rugged soaps aimed at men who want bold scents and a healthier clean. Over the years, they've become known not just for their quality but for their fun and creative collaborations with major franchises like Star Wars, the Rolling Stones, Minecraft, Game of Thrones, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even Marvel Comics. Each partnership brought unique, themed scents that captured the spirit of these iconic characters and worlds, helping Dr. Squatch stand out in the grooming market. Now, Dr. Squatch is unleashing its biggest crossover yet with its new Godzilla x Kong collection.

Inspired by the legendary titan from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, this limited-edition release features powerful scents and epic packaging that celebrates the clash of monsters right from the MonsterVerse. The Godzilla Grit features smoked paprika & sand for a monstrous, heavy grit feeling. Kong Krush bricc, on the other hand, has skullcap powder and medium grit, which will surely make you feel like a king. Become the King of the Monsters with this impressive Dr.Squatch collab that is already live with singles, 2-pack, and 4-pack being offered.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Collides with Dr. Squatch

"Inspired by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, these iconic soaps are the perfect team up for your clean-up routine. Godzilla Grit is a mighty-sized deep-clean bricc packed with juniper, mint, smoked cedar, sand & sea salt — the ultimate fuel for the King of the Shower. Meanwhile, Kong Krush hits like a jungle rampage, blending bergamot, nutmeg, and incense for a bold, earthy scent that'll have you ready to take on anything. Godzilla Grit and Kong Krush are both available individually for $6 for subscribers only, as a 2-pack (one of each) for $16, or as a 4-pack (2 of each) for $28.80. Available DTC only."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!