Posted in: Fashion, Microsoft, Pop Culture | Tagged: Crocs, shoes, xbox

Xbox Team With Crocs For Limited-Time Controller Clogs

Xbox and Crocs have come together for a new shoe design as you will be able to buy a pair of classic controller clogs this week

Article Summary Xbox and Crocs collaborate on a limited-edition controller-inspired clog launching this week for $80.

The clogs feature iconic Xbox controller buttons and thumbsticks integrated into the design.

Each pair comes with five exclusive Xbox-themed Jibbitz charms from Halo, Fallout, DOOM, and more.

Available exclusively through the Crocs online shop, perfect for gaming fans and collectors.

If you're an Xbox player and you happen to love Crocs, then have we got news for you, as they have a new classic clog design coming out this week. The two have teamed up to create a pair that looks like the classic controller design, as you can see here, with the original logo along the sole and a number of buttons and thumbsticks on both to give it that iconic look. As if they should be sitting next to your console or at the foot of your TV. What's more, in classic Crocs style, they have created five Jibbitz charms from five different properties owned by the company, including Halo, Fallout, and DOOM. We have more details about the clogs for you here, as they will go on sale via Crocs' own shop starting tomorrow, currently set at a price of $80.

Xbox x Crocs – Xbox Classic Clogs

Game-mode: enabled. Xbox and Crocs have teamed up to release an exclusive collection. Ready up with this controller-meets-clog design that reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks into the perfect shoe for couch co-op and kicking back – complete with cushioned footbeds adorned with Player Left and Player Right, which give expert-level comfort to support your next session. Player left or player right, each shoe reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks, perfect for couch co-op.

Players can customize their clogs with a five-pack of Xbox + Jibbitz charms, highlighting fan-favorite characters and icons from Halo, Fallout, DOOM, Worl d of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves. Load game, these Crocs shoes were made for kicking back. No matter how you choose to play, or where your holiday plans take you – the iconic Xbox controller-inspired clog will be with you along every step of the fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!