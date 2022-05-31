Magic: The Gathering: Mishra's Factory x2 On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare pair of Magic: The Gathering cards, two copies of Mishra's Factory, up for auction! Mishra's Factory is a very powerful land from the Antiquities expansion from 1994, and it has four different versions – one for each season. For auction here are the Spring and Fall versions. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, May 31st, to place a bid on this fantastic lot of Magic cards.

The Spring version of this lovely card is just lovely, and the Fall version is quite majestic, much like Spring and Fall themselves, respectively. Both of the cards' artworks were done by Kaja and Phil Foglio, who are legendary in the Magic: The Gathering community for their offbeat and comical card artwork. This makes these cards uniquely collectible over plentiful reprints such as that which can be found in the Double Masters expansion and beyond. Furthermore, according to the lot's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Antiquities Set is the second expansion set for MTG, and it continued to build on the popularity its predecessors started. Offered in this lot are 2 cards from the set: Mishra's Factory (Fall) (Excellent+ 5.5) with the following subgrades: centering 8.5, surface 6, corners 5, edges 5.5; and Mishra's Factory (Spring) (Near Mint 7) with the following subgrades: centering 8.5, surface 6.5, corners 7, edges 7.5. The artwork was done by Kaja & Phil Foglio.

If you wish to place a bid on these two lovely and valuable Magic: The Gathering cards, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, May 31st, to do so. You can find this lot's listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!