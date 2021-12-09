AEW Dynamite: Trent's Return Marred by Bullying Against WWE

A fair fight is a fight that's one on one. Most people would agree with that, right? Not Tony Khan. Tony Khan believes it's fair to gang up with all your friends against one opponent. That's what he means when he says the "Forbidden Door" is open. He means that the door is open for other wrestling companies to team up with AEW to bully WWE. How is that fair? The Chadster doesn't think it's fair at all and he's really cheesed off about it. But Tony Khan won't stop, and the events of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite just show the lengths to which Tony Khan will go to carry out his personal vendetta against The Chadster.

Trent made his return to AEW to rejoin the Best Friends after being out for many months having spinal surgery. It should have been an emotional reunion for the babyface Trent to return and save his Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta from a beatdown by The Elite. But instead of that happy moment, instead Trent's return was marred by intercompany politics, because it wasn't just the Best Friends in the match on AEW Dynamite last night. Chucky T was teamed with New Japan Pro Wrestling star Rocky Romero in the match, part of NJPW's ongoing collusion with Tony Khan to unfairly bully WWE.

Here's some highlights from the match:

Auugghh man! Come on! So unfair! How can wrestlers from AEW join a stable in NJPW? How is that fair when WWE is only one company with no friends to have it's back. Well, other than The Chadster, who will always have WWE's back. The Chadster loves you, WWE.

And to top it all off, now Trent's mom has even joined in the WWE bashing by joining Chaos along with Trent? So disrespectful. But no matter how badly AEW and NJPW and NWA and Impact and anyone else tries to bully WWE, The Chadster knows that WWE will never give up and The Chadster will never stop standing up for them. And that's the bottom line on AEW Dynamite last night 'cause Chad said so!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling