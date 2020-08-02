AHS, WWE, Supernatural, Gleeson's Trump & More: BCTV Sunday Slices

After taking a weekend off to cover Comic-Con@Home, we're back with another edition of BCTV Sunday Slices, our little slice of opinionated heaven where I reflect back longingly on Bleeding Cool Television's (BCTV) coverage from the past week to see what shape the television landscape's been in over the past several days. Just so everyone's on the same page and to make sure there's no confusion, the near-prophet-level truths that I will be spewing forth are all the property of little old me. Feel free to praise me for my wisdom- or you can be like all the other sheep and tell me how "this isn't what Bleeding Cool is all about." Baa.

Kevin Smith SDCC Talk: Mooby's, Smodcast, MOTU, Kilroy Was Here & More: One thousand words is what Kevin Smith calls a "brief update" on Masters of the Universe: Revelations. I know this because I had to double-check the transcription. One day, he will pay.

Daredevil Star Peter Shinkoda Accuses Jeph Loeb of Racist Comments, Super Asian-American SDCC Panel On Importance of Creative Inclusivity, and Daredevil: Peter Shinkoda's New Allegation; Ray Fisher Tweets Support: While I don't know if the allegations are true or not, Shinkoda definitely helped make a lot of people feel much more comfortable about speaking out.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre on Raw Downgraded to Non-Title Match: At this point, I'm more deserving of a title shot. Exactly how more "returns" is Dolph Ziggler going to get? for the sake of the remainder of his wrestling career, someone please get him over to NJPW fast.

AJ Styles Doesn't Believe Undertaker is Retired, Wants to Make Sure: Said it before, saying it now: at the next WrestleMania, Undertaker vs. Sting in a cinematic match… and this sh*t will be insane!

HBO Max Viewers Choose Friends Over a Love Life or Even a Big Bang: You would be shocked and probably slightly disturbed by how much that headline made me laugh. Perfect "dad pun." That's all I got for this one. Moving on.

The Walking Dead: Pollyanna McIntosh On Films, Andrew Lincoln & More: These… are going to get made, right? If they do, they won't end up in theaters- and they don't have to. What's got me curious? Would Netflix get involved as it did with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie? Some would assume Amazon Prime since Robert Kirkman has an exclusive deal there, but I don't see AMC being too thrilled with that.

Anthony: Devastating Life-Told-Backwards Story Only the BBC Could Tell: Sometimes, the descriptions "powerful," "important," and "impactful" can be thrown around a little too easily. Here, those words find a home.

WWE Raw 7/27/20 Report Part 3: Friendship is Magic: I friggin love Bayley and Sasha Banks. Still the best thing going in professional wrestling- meaning Vince should be finding a way to f*ck it up in 5… 4… 3…

2020 Emmy Noms: Watchmen, Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Ozark & More: As impressive as 26 nominations is for HBO's Watchmen, it's important that we- oh who am I kidding?!? WATCHMEN GOT 26 NOMS! SUCK IT! BWHA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA!

American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series: In the hallways of power that run throughout the pop culture pantheon in my brain, both of them read my article about AHS spinoff ideas. We're all allowed to dream. Don't judge me.

Ratched: Sarah Paulson "Cuckoo's Nest" Prequel Sets September Debut: Sarah Paulson. Ryan Murphy. An ensemble of AHS alums. The backstory of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest "big bad" Nurse Ratched. I need this in my life yesterday.

The Witcher Season 2: Scouting "Big Action Sequence," Feeling Falka: I love The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich. Not in a weird, creepy way. I love reading her social media posts and just her overall attitude and approach to things. Nothing snarky coming. She sells me on The Witcher more than Henry Cavill, and I think Cavill's pretty great on the show.

Supernatural Star Misha Collins: Demon STDs A Missed Teachable Moment: Remember: the next time you hook up with a demon, you're hooking up with every human and demon they were with before you.

The Mainstream World is Finally Catching on to How Much WWE Sucks: Welcome to the party, "Mainstream World"! Even though you're about eight years late, the keg's still got something in it and there's a fresh batch of wings coming in five.

The Comey Rule: Brendan Gleeson is Donald Trump in New Showtime Teaser: Brendan Gleeson's Trump is definitely not Alec Baldwin's SNL turn, making it that much more disturbing and enraging at the same time. The teaser jacked up my interest in this more than a few points.

Is NBCU TV Group's Peacock Boost a Bad Sign for Linear/Broadcast?: Just when movie theaters thought they had it bad, it looks like "The Great Streaming Wars of 2020" might've started the countdown on the death of linear/broadcast as we know it (think live events, limited series, reality programming, etc.).

Woo Woo Woo: AEW Dynamite Beats NXT as Zack Ryder Debuts: I hope this is a sign that a new version of "The Four Horsemen" is forming in AEW, with Arn Anderson as the manager. Cody, MJF, and FTR would be a nice combo- though throwing "Hangman" Page and FTR with Cody and Arn actually sounds better in my head.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel): Netflix Global Hit Ending with Part 5: I'm quickly appreciating more and more just how huge this series is on a global scale. It's like what soccer is to the rest of the world as compared to what it is in the U.S. I need to binge this before the final run.

The Walking Dead Has Love for TUA, The Boys, I May Destroy You & More: Seriously impressed with how Skybound threw some love to other shows out there. Class move.

Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4: With the levels of accusations at play against Ellis, I wouldn't be surprised if they were looking to break him away from the fourth season, too. Curious to know if there's a morality clause at play.

Psych, What We Do in The Shadows & More: Thoughts on Latino Identity: Excellent "think piece" from Alejandra Bodden about the power and importance of identity and representation on both sides of the camera.

Hannibal: John Cusack or Hugh Grant as Dr. Lecter? It Almost Happened: Look, while I may not agree with the choices of John Cusack or Hugh Grant? Mads Mikkelsen does come across like someone who would eat humans. But not because he's European. It's because he's Mads. Bad-ass supreme? Definitely, but not the therapist I'd want to be in a room alone with.