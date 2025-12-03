Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

American Horror Story, Stranger Things, Drag Race: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Drag Race, Sabrina Carpenter/Trump, American Horror Story, Stranger Things 5, and more!

Article Summary Catch up on American Horror Story updates, including Sarah Paulson's Hollywood Walk of Fame honor.

Get the scoop on Stranger Things 5 finale ticket details, runtime, and how it pays homage to the Duffer brothers' roots.

Explore highlights from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 "reveal," Sabrina Carpenter's viral Trump callout, and Ahsoka season news.

Dive into trending TV buzz with today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, TNA Wrestling's AMC move, SNL, Star Trek, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sarah Paulson, It: Welcome to Derry, RuPaul's Drag Race, Ahsoka, Sabrina Carpenter/Trump, American Horror Story, TNA Wrestling, Stranger Things 5, Sesame Street/Knives Out, SNL, Luther, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 2nd, 2025:

AHS Icon Sarah Paulson Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star (VIDEO)

It: Welcome to Derry S01E07: "The Black Spot" Image Gallery Released

WWE Raw Review: The Last Time is Soon

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026: Huntr/X, Chappell Roan Leading Lineup

RuPaul's Drag Race "Ruveal" Video Intros Season 18's New Queens & More

Ahsoka: Claudia Black Elaborates More on Season 2 Exit, Pay Issues

Sabrina Carpenter Calls Out Trump Over "Evil and Disgusting" Video

American Horror Story: Paulson Talks AHS Break, "Longing" For Return

TNA Wrestling Shuffles to AMC for Multi-Year Rights Deal

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Teaser Dials Up The Action

Stranger Things 5 Finale Tix Now on Sale; Runtime Set at 2 Hrs 5 Mins

Sesame Street Mystery? "Knives Out's" Benoit Blanc Is On The Case!

SNL 51 Host Melissa McCarthy Checks In Early From Studio 8H

Luther Star Ruth Wilson Discusses Resurrecting Alice Morgan & More

How Stranger Things 5 Honors Matt & Ross Duffer's HS Drama Teacher

Fallout, Taylor Swift, The Pitt & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek Screening Tickets Now on Sale

Star Trek: Nana Visitor on "Deep Space Nine," Kira Being a Trailblazer

CMA Country Christmas Viewing Guide: Images, Sneak Peeks & More!

NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney Preview: NCIS Night Returns Tonight!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!