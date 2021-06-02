Baron Corbin Responds to Fan Who Wishes WWE Fired Him Instead

Another day, another example of persecution against the greatest wrestler in the business today: Baron Corbin. The Ratings King of Friday nights took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to at least one "fan" wishing Corbin had been fired instead of the other talent shockingly released by WWE today.

"Cancelled my hotel and flight for wm38," the fan tweeted. "Cancelled all other wwe plans. @WWE cancels @BraunStrowman ? But keeps @BaronCorbinWWE ? @AEW it is for me. Hopefully @TheMarkHenry @PaulWight can all have a story line together"

"I'll never understand this," Corbin responded. "What is wrong with you wanting someone else to be fired? Nobody should ever want some one to lose their job and livelihood."

Making matters worse, Corbin's response to a fan wishing Corbin was fired instead of other wrestlers comes only a little over a year since the last time WWE released a lot of talent, at which time a different "fan" also wished that Corbin had been fired instead, and Corbin responded to that as well, as The Chadster reported back in April of 2020.

"People like this truly make me sick," Corbin said at that time. "Regardless of your thoughts on me you're wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life."

The Chadster couldn't agree more. And The Chadster also agrees with Baron Corbin's past comments about the ungrateful WWE Universe, like the time that Corbin teamed with fellow WWE employee Ryan Satin to say, "Internet fans can not be pleased no matter what. They say wear blue; you wear blue, they hate blue, why would you wear blue. 'We want this' ok here 'we hate that.' They are impossible, and they wonder why people don't listen to them."

Corbin later ran down fans on an episode of Busted Open Radio I'm July 2020, saying, "It can be frustrating because you have these morons. Especially on Twitter. It's just full of morons. And they think they know more than everybody else, which actually proves they know the least of anybody. They're the dumbest of all, and they're the easiest to get. They're the ones that are trying to tell me how to do my job. 'I hate him so much; I wish someone would just punch him in the face! I don't understand it. It's not real.' Dude, I got you."

But the more things change, the more they stay the same. The pandemic may be over, but the pandemic of stupidity in the WWE Universe continues to run rampant. The Chadster wishes Baron Corbin the best during these difficult times.