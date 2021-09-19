BCTV Daily Dispatch 19 Sept 21: The Flash, Succession, WWE, AHS & More

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, September 19, 2021:

Supernatural Star Misha Collins Honors Anniversary of Castiel's Debut

The Walking Dead S11E05 Preview: The Commonwealth Has 4 New Residents

American Horror Story: DF "Red Tide" Finale: The Final Act Is Written

Y: The Last Man Season 1 E04 Preview: Yorick's Lousy at Taking Orders

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Heads to the Woods?

Heels Season 1: New "House Show" Preview, Mick Foley Image Released

LeVar Burton Not Interested in Jeopardy! Sloppy Seconds

Succession Season 3 Trailer: Logan's Ready to Go "Full F***ing Beast"

The Walking Dead: JDM Wants Andrew Lincoln Back & More; S11E05 Preview

WWE & "The Plane Ride From Hell": When The Joke Stops Being Funny

The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Arrowverse Return; Armageddon Preview

DC FanDome Fridays: Global Fan Event Honors Dark Knight on Batman Day

WWE Mayor Kane Defies Authority, Will Not Comply with Vaccine Mandate

Now here's a look at the BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews of TNT's AEW Rampage, FOX's WWE SmackDown, MTV's Floribama Shore & Double Shot at Love, and NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage 9/17/2021

WWE SmackDown 9/17/2021: Homecoming for Bianca Belair, Mayor Kane

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 14: You Never Go Full Uncle Jesse

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Finale Review: Epic Finish Saves Lackluster Season

Double Shot at Love Season 3 E01 Review: What's Wrong with Vinny?

