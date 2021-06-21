BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 June 2021: Orville Finds Picard & Dexter Burns

We're friends with the monster that's under our beds. Get along with the voices inside of our heads. You're tryin' to save us, stop holding your breath. And you think we're crazy, yeah, you think we're… BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of some of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious Devil horns being thrown out of respect to Eminem & Rihanna), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- and it looks like you're very hungry for Hulu's The Orville. Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. And we're back with another two scoops of "BCTV Obsessions," where the spotlight shines on Matt Wagner's "Mage" trilogy.

Our line-up of new entries is an impressive one, with an AEW lashing, Rick and Morty offering a very Jerry Father's Day, David Mack endorsing a Daredevil return, The Boys cast back together, a preview for Batwoman, a Game of Thrones/Arrested Development mash-up, and The Orville's very personal (and slightly disturbing) Star Trek: TNG connection:

10. Manifest Update: A Little Maze Magic? Netflix, WBTV Reportedly Talking

9. 8 Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 6/18/2021

8. Rick and Morty Season 5: Very Jerry Father's Day; Wendy's Now Morty's?

7. Echo: David Mack Endorses Vincent D'Onofrio/Kingpin Series Return

6. The Boys Cast Celebrates Being Together to Celebrate Being Together

5. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look

4. Star Trek: Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green on Burnham's Captain Quest

3. Batwoman Season 2 Episode 17 Preview: Say Hello to Kate Kane, Circe

2. Game of Thrones Season 1 Gets Arrested Development Mashup Recap

1. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including a My Hero Academia review, Dexter finds a heartbreaking way to keep the fireplace burning, Motherland: Fort Salem releases a new teaser & preview images, and a Titans writer needs viewers to get ready for Season 3 to f**k them up:

My Hero Academia Season 5 E13 Review: A Deadly Calm Before the Storm

Dexter Burns Some Very Personal Bridges in Newest Showtime Teaser

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Preview: "A Different Way" to Fight?

Titans Writer Teases Viewers That Season 3 "Is Gonna F**k You Uppp"

With everything and anything comics clearly in play when it comes to getting either a live-action or animated adaptation, one of our big obsessions is seeing Matt Wagner's "Mage" trilogy ("The Hero Discovered," "The Hero Defined" & "The Hero Denied") brought to life. Along with a "King Arthur" theme that folks like and an excellent lead character in Kevin Matchstick, the series has an amazing ensemble of characters ripe for diverse casting- from Mirth and Edsel to Umbra Sprite, Sean Knight, and many more (and don't get us started on "Grendel").

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Matt Wagner Sketches Grendel and Mage (Artists Alley) | SYFY WIRE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Axj-7022-d8)

