BCTV Daily Dispatch 22 Sept 21: Flair, Family Guy, Elvira & Tons More!

We're goin' down, down in an earlier round. And Sugar, we're goin' down swinging. I'll be your number one with a bullet. A loaded god complex, cock it and pull it. We're goin' down, down in an earlier round. And Sugar, we're goin' down swinging. I'll be your number one with a bullet. A loaded god complex, cock it and pull… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Fall Out Boy and "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Ric Flair, Rob Van Dam & Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring; ABC's Big Sky; AMC's Fear the Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Elvira, Mistress of the Dark; AEW "Grand Slam"; What We Do in the Shadows; Family Guy offering a COVID-19 PSA; Netflix's Cowboy Bebop & more! We follow that up with our reviews of Batman: The Audio Adventures and WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, September 22, 2021:

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Comes Out In Newly-Released Memoir

Fear the Walking Dead & TWD: World Beyond Combo Teaser Released

Big Sky Welcomes 6 Recurring to Season 2 Cast; S02E01 Episode Overview

What We Do in the Shadows S0305 Preview: Judge Guillermo Presiding?!

Football Continues to Unfairly Bully WWE in Ratings; Be a Star, NFL

Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser: Ready to Say "Aloha!" to a New You?

Reigns and Balor Get Hardcore; Jeff Hardy Joins Extreme Rules Card

Impeachment: American Crime Story Previews Billy Eichner/Matt Drudge

NXT 2.0 Preview For 9/21: Kushida Finally Accepts Strong's Challenge

Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foundation — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4QYV5GTz7c&t=13s)

Foundation: David S. Goyer Talks Apple TV+ Asimov Adapt, Comics & More

What If…? Episode 7 Promo Introduces Thor, God of Party & Only Child

The Mandalorian Season 3: Giancarlo Esposito Discusses Gideon's Future

WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Stays Vague on Agatha Harkness' Future

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Series PSA Promotes COVID-19 Vax Awareness

Quantum Leap: "Significant Conversations" Happening for Series Return

Law & Order: Hargitay, Meloni, Ellen Burstyn Celebrate SVU 22nd Anniv

Supergirl: Azie Tesfai on Becoming Guardian, Co-Writing S06E12 & More

Cowboy Bebop: André Nemec, John Cho Talk Series, Spike's Walk & Hair

I Know What You Did Last Summer Star Ryan Phillippe Excited for Series

Funimation Fall 2021 Anime Streaming Lineup Announced

Y: The Last Man Immersive Event In London Waterloo's Catacombs (VIDEO)

Now here's a look at the BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews of HBO Max's Batman: The Audio Adventures and USA Network's WWE Raw:

Batman: The Audio Adventures Really SNL Secret Mini-Season: Review

WWE Raw Review 9/20/2021 – A Suspiciously Above-Average Episode

