With AEW having a Domino's problem and Seth MacFarlane taking on Fox News and Tucker Carlson as a late-minute entry that will be on Tuesday's countdown. Your Monday newbies to start the week with include nobody wanting "Raymond", Disney Plus needing to embrace the binge, previous Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat drops a spoiler, The Orville star Jessica Szohr photobombs, and Resident Alien star Elizabeth Bowen shares some quality Season 2 news.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, August 2, 2021:

10. Reunion-Wise, Creator Phil Rosenthal Says Not Everybody Loves Raymond

9. Marvel Studios Needs to Stop Worrying and Embrace the Binge Model

8. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Accidentally Confirms a Series 13 Big Bad?

7. The Orville Season 3: Jessica Szohr Photobomb; Good News In The Cards?

6. Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

3. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay

2. American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters

1. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a look at when Boba Fett will arrive, Pam & Tommy are wrapping, James Gunn offers a "Guard-ed" holiday special update, Arrow star Stephen Amell offers fellow left-handed archer Kate Bishop his support, and the WWE continues finding parts of their feet to shoot by releasing Bray Wyatt:

So Is The Book Of Boba Fett Being Delayed By Disney & Lucasfilm?

Pam & Tommy Ready to Wrap? Lily James, Sebastian Stan Share New Looks

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Offers Update on Holiday Special

Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love

Bray Wyatt Released by WWE; Alexa Bliss Reacts

