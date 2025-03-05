Daredevil, Alien: Earth, The Boys, Roan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Tracker, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, The Daily Show/Trump, Reacher/Lee Child, WWE/AEW, ESPN's Around the Horn, Disney+'s Descendants: The Rise Of Red, CBS's FBI: Most Wanted & FBI: International, Chappell Roan, Paramount+'s MobLand, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Star Trek/William Shatner, Disney+'s Tiana, Prime Video's The Bondsman, Paramount+'s Happy Face, Prime Video's The Boys, DC Studios, Hulu's Alien: Earth, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 5, 2025:

Tracker Season 2: Check Out Some Early S02E12 "Monster" Sneak Peeks

Daredevil: Born Again First Impressions: Marvel Hits Its Dick Wolf Era

The Daily Show Dedicates Trump Speech Drinking Game to Pete Hegseth

Reacher Author Will Tell "The Stories Behind the Stories" This Fall

Should Travis Scott Be the Next WWE Champion?

WWE Raw Crushes It While Tony Khan Cries in His Pillow

ESPN's Around the Horn Ending 23-Year Run with May 23rd Episode

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Sequel Adds New VKs To Cast

FBI: Most Wanted & FBI: International Ending Their Runs at CBS

Daredevil: Born Again Stars Cox & D'Onofrio Take on "Dad Joke-Off"

Chappell Roan Confirms "The Giver" Set to Deliver on March 13th

MobLand: Paramount+ Previews Guy Ritchie's Tom Hardy-Starring Series

Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes Neil Patrick Harris as Guest Star

Star Trek: William Shatner on Writer Pitching Possible Kirk Return

Tiana Star Rose Posts After Series News Hits: "Yesterday Was a Doozy"

The Bondsman Trailer: Kevin Bacon Starts Tracking Souls Next Month

Happy Face Official Trailer: Paramount+ Previews Ashford, Quaid Series

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Offers Laz Alonso Some Bow-Legged Solidarity

Starfire, "Green Lantern," Super Powers: Gunn Clarifies DCU/Elseworlds

Alien: Earth Update: 11 More Join FX Networks, Noah Hawley Series Cast

Cobra Kai: Jon Hurwitz on His Series Cameo, Joining The "Miyagiverse"

