Timothy Olyphant: Alien Earth in the Daily LITG, 4th March, 2025
Alien: Earth Series Preview including a look at Timothy Olyphant was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Alien: Earth Series Preview Includes Look at Timothy Olyphant & More
- Superman & The Absolute Universe Version Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes
- Rob Liefeld On Re-Inking Todd McFarlane's Inks On New Mutants Covers
- Legends of the Condor Heroes: Xiao Zhan Grounds a Rushed Wuxia Epic
- The Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In Bookstores In 2024
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in February 2025
- NECA Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws with The Game of Jaws
- New Concept Alien: Romulus Xenomorph Comes to NECA with XX121
- Teen Titans Go #1 Preview: Teen Titans Reboot Themselves
- Ultimates #10 Preview: Namor's Back, But So's Red Skull
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- James Serafino Sells Rights To First Comic, Time Traveling Dinosaurs
- Frank Quitely's Artwork, Preserved in Bowmore Whisky
- The Big Changes Ukraine And The USA Have Made To Savage Dragon #275
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2025
- I Got You, Allen Liu, a New Comic by Derrick Chow "Will Make You Cry"
- Divided by Steve Sheinkin & Toby Cypress, Comic Prequel to Civil War
- Kabur's Fiftieth Anniversary With Roy Thomas From Hexagon Comics
- One Lex Luthor Tribute To Another in the Daily LITG, 3rd March, 2025
LITG one year ago… Bruce Dickinson
- We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing
- Things Get Buggy with Hasbro's New Transformers Insecticons Set
- The Crow, The Brandon Lee One, Gets A 4K Steelbook In May
- Andrea Mutti Comes To Ghost Machine With Geoff Johns For The Blizzard
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Series Welcomes 4 More to Season 3 Cast
- Saturday Night Live Gets Back to Having Fun with Sydney Sweeney's Help
- Gerry Duggan's Timing/Luck From Image Comics
- SNL Host Sydney Sweeney Deserves Better Than "Jacob Elordi 2.0" Show
- Step Out from the Shadows with TMNT: The Last Ronin & Iron Studios
- Sting Retirement Fiasco Cheeses Off True Fans on AEW Dynamite
- Willy Wonka Glasgow Event Has Already Inspired Cosplay Of The Unknown
- Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee Wins Image Retailer Award
- Emma Rios' New Graphic Novel, Anzuelo, Three Years In The Making
- Double The Gail Simone In The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2024
LITG two years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys
- Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys Brand New The Flash Collectibles
- Star Trek: SNW's Anson Mount Addresses His "Dearest Discovery Family"
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 "No Win Scenario" Preview Released
- Knight Terrors is "Freddy Vs DC Heroes" and Began in Superman #1
- Hasbro Shows Off Some Mighty Hulk and Thor Marvel Legends Sets
- Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 And 2024
- Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
- Arrowverse: Guggenheim on Not Getting DC Studios/Gunn & Safran Meeting
- Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Tom Baker Returns for Ep. 1 "Past Lives"
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- Get Schooled: Ablaze to Publish Hit Korean Webtoon Manga in July
- Jim Lee Pays Tribute To WildStorm & DC Comics' Trevor Hill
- Diamond's Plan To Shrink Their Size By 60% – And Shipping Fees By 40%
- Frank Quitely is Judge Fedd on BBC's The Great British Menu
- Aliens, Predator & Apes Now Part Of Marvel's 20th Century Imprint
- $1000 Reward For Information Over Philadelphia Comic Store Assault
- Posy Simmonds Receives Sergio Aragonés International Award (Video)
- Bad Idea Hid A Brand New Comic Inside Marvel Covers At ComicsPRO
- $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack in The Daily LITG, 3rd March 2023
LITG three years ago, King Conan, Not-Pocahantos
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
- Marvel Comics Confirms Amazing Spider-Man #900 In June 2022
- Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
- The Name Grant Morrison Wanted For The Fifth Stepford Cuckoo
- King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
- After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
- Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
- Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
- The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
- Kevin Eastman Brings Drawing Blood & Ronin Ragdolls To Scout Comics
- Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics
- AfterShock Tells Comics Retailers They Did Not Order Enough We Live #1
- First Look at Dan Gordon & John Stanisci's Graphic Novel Gladiatrix
- Dark Horse's All-Ages Star Wars Comics Line For Summer, Not Spring
- Kyle Strahm Giving Away $200 Twig Previews On Instagram
- We Have Survived Keynote Speech- ComicsPRO President Jenn Haines
- Kevin Smith Joins Board Of Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation
- Writing A Story About Anything In The Daily LITG 3rd of March 2022
LITG four years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Lesley-Ann Brandt Checks In from Final Lucifer/Maze Scene- Ever
- DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
- Sholly Fisch And Missing Words In Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus
- Phoenix Really Insists She's Thor's Mother In Avengers #43
- The King In Black Today – From Freaky To Fearsome To Fabulous
- Joe Madureira Relaunches Battle Chasers #10 Drawn By LuloLullabi
- Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Sells For $11,000
- Marvel Comics' Ike Perlmutter Sues Chubb Over DNA Retrieval
- When Black Panther Kicks Wolverine In The "Infinity Stones"
- Beast Complex: Viz Media to Publish Beastars Spinoff Manga
- Re-Review: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Is Frank Miller Meets John Romita Jr
- Narrowing Down The Candidates For The Next Phoenix Host (Spoilers)
- Peach Momoko Creates Demon Days: Mariko From Marvel In June 2021
- Bad Idea Lied – Hero Trade by David Lapham Now Back Up Strip To Eniac
- Woodrow Phoenix Got Pneumonia, Getting Better, Praises The NHS
LITG five years ago – The Robin King
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
- Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
- LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
- Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
- Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
- Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
- Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club
LITG six years ago – Magic Broke Records
And Outlander was getting worse.
- A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
- Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
- BC Toy Spotting: NECA TMNT, Funko Galore, WWE, Marvel Legends, and More!
- Has Bryan Hitch Been Drawing Warren Ellis' Batman For 18 Months?
- Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in Age of X-Man: Prisoner X #1
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse
- Comics journalist Glenn Hauman
- Randy Stone of Death & Comics
- Comixology's former PR man, Chip Mosher
- Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.
