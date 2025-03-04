Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant: Alien Earth in the Daily LITG, 4th March, 2025

Alien: Earth Series Preview including a look at Timothy Olyphant was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Alien: Earth Series Preview including a look at Timothy Olyphant was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Bruce Dickinson

LITG two years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys

LITG three years ago, King Conan, Not-Pocahantos

LITG four years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier

LITG five years ago – The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.

LITG six years ago – Magic Broke Records

And Outlander was getting worse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse

VP Publishing Dark Horse Comics journalist Glenn Hauman

Randy Stone of Death & Comics

of Death & Comics Comixology's former PR man, Chip Mosher

Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.

