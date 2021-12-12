Dexter, Matt Berry, Solar Opposites: BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Dec 21

No more I love you's/The language is leaving me/No more I love you's/The language is leaving me in silence/No more I love you's/Changes are shifting outside the word/Outside the word… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to the legendary Annie Lennox for "No More 'I Love You's'" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Showtime's Dexter, BBC's Doctor Who & Toast of Tinseltown, Hulu's The Orville & Solar Opposites, Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's Kansas City, Disney+'s WandaVision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney Channel's Meet the Mayhems, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with reviews of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SundanceNow's Stella Blómkvist, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, and FOX's WWE SmackDown

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, December 12, 2021:

Dexter Pursues & Harrison Spirals in "New Blood" E06 Preview Images

The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To

Solar Opposites: McMahan Talks S03/S04 Update; Rick and Morty Rumor

Toast of Tinseltown Star Matt Berry Shares Teaser for BBC Series

Saturday Night Live Update: Billie Eilish; Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus

Riverdale Season 6: Aguirre-Sacasa Says "Death Is Definitely Coming"

Disco Inferno Provides Free Booking Advice to Tony Khan for AEW's Hook

Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy

AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Expands Child Army By Signing Hook

WandaVision: Did Those Season Finale Magical Runes Find A "Way Home"?

Rap Group The Migos to Appear at WWE Day 1 PPV

Frank Sinatra Bio Series from Tina Sinatra, Bill Condon Gains Interest

Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat

Meet The Mayhems: Disney Supervillain Family Series Lands Summer 2022

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SundanceNow's Stella Blómkvist, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15E03E04 Review: The Gang Goes Back

Stella Blómkvist Review: Scandinoir with Refreshingly Amoral Heroine

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 12: Vinny Makes His Decision

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 25: Ending Things on a Low Note

SmackDown Recap 12/10: The Night Brock Lesnar Wore Overalls In WWE

